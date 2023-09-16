Students taking the bus to school could see some changes in Powell River, starting Monday.

According to School District 47, Bus Route Number 5 will be seeing multiple changes, with two changes in the morning and three in the afternoon.

The changes include a trip at 8:05 in the morning to Field/Manson instead of Bowness/Barnet, a trip to Bowness/Barnet at 8:28, and a trip to Field/Joyce at 3:38 in the afternoon.

These changes will come into effect on Monday.

For more info on the bus routes, visit the district’s website.