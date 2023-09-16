Subscribe to Local News
FeaturedIsland & Coast

Powell River bus route to have several changes on Monday

By Hussam Elghussein
(Photo by Pixabay)

Students taking the bus to school could see some changes in Powell River, starting Monday.

According to School District 47, Bus Route Number 5 will be seeing multiple changes, with two changes in the morning and three in the afternoon.

The changes include a trip at 8:05 in the morning to Field/Manson instead of Bowness/Barnet, a trip to Bowness/Barnet at 8:28, and a trip to Field/Joyce at 3:38 in the afternoon.

These changes will come into effect on Monday.

For more info on the bus routes, visit the district’s website.

