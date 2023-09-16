September is an opportunity for communities and businesses across the province to recognize the contributions of people with disabilities in the workforce.

That’s from the qathet Regional District, in a statement for Disability Employment month.

District Board chair Clay Brander says this month reminds them of how beneficial diversity and inclusion can be for both people and businesses.

“We encourage everyone to get involved, whether as an employer, job seeker, or community member, in order to create a more inclusive and equal workforce,” said Brander.

The district adds they have partnered with the City of Powell River and Powell River Public Library to form the Joint Accessibility and Inclusion Advisory Committee. The goal of the committee is to find barriers people experience, in the hopes of finding solutions.

More info can be found on the District’s website.