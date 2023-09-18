You can expect stepped-up enforcement while driving along the highway, as BC RCMP’s Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint enforcement campaign continues.

On the weekend of September 8 to 10, BC Highway Patrol conducted multiple enforcement activities in Campbell River and Powell River. It led to 5 impaired driving infractions, 5 electronic device infractions, 43 seatbelt infractions, and 5 speeding infractions.

Police add that on Dogwood Street in Campbell River, an officer saw a Dodge Durango traveling at 139 km/hour in a 60/km hour zone, later finding out the driver was unlicensed.

The vehicle was impounded, with the driver getting two violation tickets for excessive speeding and not having a license.

This comes following data showing that distracted driving is responsible for 29 percent of all car crash fatalities in BC, with an average of 77 people dying in fatal collisions every year because of a distracted driver.

Along with distracted driving, the campaign focuses on occupant restraint, with Acting OIC of the highway patrol Adam Tallboy saying that seatbelts can save lives when worn properly.

“This includes wearing your seatbelt across your chest and not under your arm,” said Tallboy.

“Please take that extra moment prior to departing to ensure that you and your passengers are buckled up properly.”

RCMP adds this campaign runs every March and September, with BC Highway Patrol advising you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel.