A state of emergency which caused several properties to be evacuated because of wildfire has ended.

The evacuation order for seven properties in the Clowhom Lake area has been changed to an evacuation alert. The emergency has been cancelled due to more favorable weather conditions and operational progress made by the BC Wildfire Service.

The Service advises those returning to properties in the area to be prepared. Roads and land may be impacted by debris and fire-damaged forest. Anyone re-entering the area should be prepared to deal with hazards including but not limited to danger trees, erosion and the impacts of rainfall as well as continuing fire operations including crew, aviation and heavy equipment work.

It is also expected that low-level fire activity will continue within the fire perimeter and smoke will be visible well into the fall.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre remains active to ensure prompt coordination of resources if required.