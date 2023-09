Sunshine Coast RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a 60-year-old Sechelt man who went missing last week.

Police say Robert Walsh was last seen in Sechelt on Sept. 22 and is described as a six-foot one-inch tall, white male, with a heavy build and brown/grey hair. He is also believed to have a beard and hazel eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266