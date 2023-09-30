Thousands of people gathered around the Island today to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day with songs, speeches, and marches.

Ceremonies were held in communities from one end of the Island to the other. In Campbell River, hundreds of people came together at the Spirit Square to honour residential school survivors, and the many children who never came home.

Shawn DeCaire said the negative effects of colonialism continue today.

“This is a day to honour the ones that didn’t get a chance to be the most precious thing we have in our human nature, which is our children,” he said.

After the march DeCaire presented residential school survivors, including some from the North Island, with bentwood boxes which he had crafted.

This is the third year of National Truth and Reconciliation Day, and the tenth year of Orange Shirt Day.