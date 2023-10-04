A Powell River citizen hopes for a local wildlife organization to be relocated from a residential area.

On Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting, Jason Schreurs made a request to council, asking them to relocate the Powell River Orphaned Wildlife Society from townsite’s residential area because of illegal use of the property’s zoning restrictions.

He says the organization is in violation of three bylaws, including noise control and the animal control.

“The main city bylaws in three different instances talk about how all residents have a right to peaceful enjoyment of their property, and that’s the main issue right now,” said Schreurs.

“The neighbours do not have peaceful enjoyment.”

Along with the bylaws, there are also health hazards, including rodents, bears, and improper disposal of bird carcasses, according to Schreurs.

He adds that BC Wildlife biologist Jack Evans says the society hasn’t been working with a permit since it expired in July.

“An inspection hasn’t taken place for several years, it’s something they’ve put up on their docket but because of staffing and other issues, it hasn’t been done,” said Schreurs.

Some solutions he proposed include relocating the society to the bird sanctuary in Cranberry, and scaling back operations until a different location can be found.

Council says with the City owning 150 properties, they hope that staff could find one property suitable for relocating the facility.