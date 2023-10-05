A gigantic, over 80-million-year-old dinosaur is one step closer to becoming B.C.’s provincial fossil after a bill passed second reading in the B.C. legislature.

Bill 32 was tabled by tourism, arts, culture and sports minister Lana Popham on Oct. 4. It is a similar bill to members’ bill M 207 tabled by Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard in February of this year.

The bill proposes that the elasmosaur fossil become the fossil emblem of B.C. The fossil was found in the late 1980s in the Comox Valley’s Puntledge River by Mike Trask and his daughter Heather.

Speaking to the legislature, Leonard says these fossils are important and carry a lot of value to the province.

“First and foremost, it recognizes that fossils are an important heritage resource, and it conveys it to the whole wide world,” said Leonard.

- Advertisement -

“Why? Fossils have great scientific and educational value. But there is so much more. An official fossil contributes to community identity as well as pride and wellness, economic development with the draw of knowledge tourism and the pursuit of scientific knowledge and education.”

The fossil was chosen out of many different fossils found throughout the province. It would later be pitted against six other options in a vote, taking 45 per cent of the total votes.

The prehistoric beast is on display at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre, and natural history curator Pat Trask – Mike Trask’s twin brother – says the moment is something that is very difficult to capture and describe.

“It’s wonderful. I don’t know how to explain how I feel about it. I’m ecstatic that it has got this far and that we have government support, and we have that type of recognition across the province,” said Trask.

“When it becomes a provincial fossil, it’s going to be elevated to the status of the dogwood and western red cedar, and it will have that status and every child in the province is going to have to learn about it.”

Trask adds it will bring more eyes to the Comox Valley and even more scientists over time with its rich fossil bed.

Popham adds that “adding a fossil emblem is a great way to acknowledge the natural heritage of this province and raise awareness of how fossil resources are managed in B.C.”

With the bill past second reading, it will then be referred to a committee before it goes to third reading and comes into effect on the day of royal assent.