Powell River is looking for someone to map out the town’s ancient past, to prepare for future development.

The town wants to hire someone to do an archaeological survey, identifying and mapping recorded and unrecorded sites within town limits. The goal is to help update the Official Community Plan, which hasn’t been revised since 2014. By mapping out all sites of interest, the town will be better able to plan future development and construction projects.

A crucial part of the survey will be working with the Tla-amin First Nation, who have lived in the region for centuries. The Nation will review the findings of researchers along with town council.

The project will happen over fall and winter, with a final report next spring.