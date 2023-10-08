With Thanksgiving starting tomorrow, some parts of the Powell River Recreation Complex will still be open at different hours.

According to the Complex, both the Aquatic Centre and Ice Rink will be available for you to use, with the Centre seeing Lanes and Leisure open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Swimming will then be open to everyone from 1-4 p.m.

For the rink, the 50-plus Shinny will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m., while the Shinny 12 and under will run from 10:15 to 11:45.

Everyone can use the Ice Rink from 12 to 2, with the Shinny 13 to 16 open from 2:15 to 3:45 p.m.

The Complex is open on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.