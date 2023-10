With operational drills set for Saturday, BC Ferries has announced some sailing cancellations for Powell River.

According to the ferry-line, the Island Discovery will be having annual operation readiness drills, which are needed to maintain a safe operation of the vessels.

Because of these drills, the ferry leaving Blubber Bay at 11:25 am and the ferry leaving Westview at 12:15 pm will both be cancelled.

All of the other sailings along those routes will run as normal.