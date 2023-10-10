British Columbians are slowly starting to get the memo about being prepared for an emergency.

That according to a recent Research Co. survey, which finds 41 per cent of BCers have bought or prepared an emergency kit with supplies should disaster strike. That’s a two per cent increase since a similar study in 2021.

President of Research Co. Mario Canseco says that older people are generally more prepared.

“Only 36 per cent of British Columbians aged 18-to-34 and aged 35-to-54 admit to lacking an emergency kit, an emergency plan and a meeting place,” says Canseco. “Among their counterparts aged 55 and over, the proportion rises to 48 per cent.”

It also found that the top two types of emergencies BCers are concerned about are fires, at 81 per cent, and earthquakes, at 76 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Overall confidence in government decision-making during an emergency has decreased across the board since 2021. It has dropped to 49 per cent for the federal government (down 10 per cent), 57 per cent for provincial (down 9 per cent), and 56 per cent for municipal (down 7 per cent).

The survey was conducted online in mid-September among 800 adults in BC.