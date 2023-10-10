The province says they are planning to install new last-mile network infrastructure and improve internet speed in Lund and skelhp (formerly Saltery Bay).

This means over 140 households will be able to have high-speed internet of more than 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 Mbps for uploads, according to the province.

Construction of the projects will start in 2024 and once done, they say residents will have better, faster access to digital services and opportunities.

Minister of citizens’ services Lisa Beare says these upgrades can help encourage economic growth by opening up opportunities for business, education, job training and access to services.

“Connectivity expansion projects, like this one benefiting people of Lund and skelhp, are vital for community growth and success,” said Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons.

- Advertisement -

“Access to high-speed connectivity similar to urban centres will help people on the Sunshine Coast access better services and opportunities and will help businesses grow and thrive.”

The project is being built and will be operated by CityWest.

The province adds that the projects will support high-speed internet delivery once it is enabled through the Connected Coast Project.

It will bring high-speed internet to around 139 communities from Prince Rupert south to Vancouver and around Vancouver Island. The project is expected to be finished in 2024.

“Provision of high-speed internet access to skelhp will enable our residents and visitors to have reliable and affordable access to high-speed connectivity, supporting our community’s growth, prosperity and sustainability,” said Area C director Clay Brander.

“Thanks to provincial and federal funding support, residents and visitors will be able to access to health care, business, tourism and other vital internet-reliant services.”