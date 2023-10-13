Several recent earthquakes along the Pacific Coast are good reminders to be prepared in case of an emergency.

According to Earthquakes Canada, on Sunday a 4.5 magnitude quake was recorded in Puget Sound and felt in Victoria. On Tuesday a similar quake was recorded west of the Alaska Panhandle. There have been 181 quakes in southwestern BC in the last month.

Earthquakes Canada says BC is the most seismically active region in Canada, with the most seismic region offshore, west of Vancouver Island. More than 100 earthquakes with a magnitude of 5 or greater have been recorded here in the past 70 years.

Communities across the Island will be taking part in this year’s ‘ShakeOut’ drill at 10:19 am on October 19 to get ready. Emergency preparedness organizations say even taking two minutes to practice how to drop, cover and hold on during the drill can greatly increase your chance of staying safe.

How to participate

On October 19 at 10:19 am

Drop to the ground, or “Brace or Lock.”

Take cover under a sturdy piece of furniture like a desk or table or cover your head and neck.

Hold on as if a major earthquake were happening (stay there for at least 60 seconds).

While taking cover, imagine what would happen in a major earthquake. What could fall, what could be damaged, what can you do to make your environment safer?

After the drill

Ensure you have the necessary supplies; in an emergency you will need supplies for at least 72 hours or up to a week after an earthquake.

Do a “hazard hunt” for items that might fall during earthquakes and secure them.

Create a personal or family emergency preparedness plan.

So far on the Island, more than 132,000 people have registered to take part in the Shakeout, to register, visit the event website.