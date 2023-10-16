Powell River Council is set for a Committee of the Whole meeting this Tuesday.
Council will receive a delegation from the Housing Services Manager at Lift Community Services, and a report from BC Transit.
The report from transit will focus on confirming plans for transit expansion for the next two years.
For the delegation, it will focus on the Point-in-time homeless count in Powell River from mid-April. It will highlight how many people were identified as experiencing homelessness and go into other related findings.
The meeting is set for Tuesday at 3:30 pm.
