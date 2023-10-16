Subscribe to Local News
Island & Coast

Point-in-time homeless counts and transit report part of upcoming Committee meeting

By Hussam Elghussein
Powell River City Hall. (Photo supplied by the City of Powell River.)

Powell River Council is set for a Committee of the Whole meeting this Tuesday.

Council will receive a delegation from the Housing Services Manager at Lift Community Services, and a report from BC Transit.

The report from transit will focus on confirming plans for transit expansion for the next two years.

For the delegation, it will focus on the Point-in-time homeless count in Powell River from mid-April. It will highlight how many people were identified as experiencing homelessness and go into other related findings.

The meeting is set for Tuesday at 3:30 pm.

