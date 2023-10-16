Subscribe to Local News
FeaturedIsland & Coast

Lasqueti Island vaccine appointments in November

By Hussam Elghussein
island health logo (Vista Radio Stock Image)

Lasqueti Island residents can book for their vaccines next month.

According to the qathet Regional District, residents will be able to get their flu and/or Covid-19 vaccine through a community immunization clinic at the Judith Fisher Centre.

The district says once you receive an invite by email, text, or phone call, you can book an appointment.

For BC residents aged six months and older, they can get a vaccine shot for free.

Appointments will be available at the centre on November 24 and 25.

