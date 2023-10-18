Powell River’s main hub for BC Transit buses will be staying in a similar location at the Town Centre Mall.

The mall is under redevelopment and there was an idea to move the exchange which would have affected bus times.

The exchange serves three conventional transit routes (#1, #2, #3) and rural para-transit routes (#12, #13, #14). It’s near the BC Liquor Store.

BC Transit estimated 3,400 hours and an additional bus would have been needed to keep the status quo if the exchange was moved to the west end of the mall due to increased travel times.

But BC Transit spokesman Rob Ringma told a committee of council Tuesday afternoon all parties have come to a proposed agreement on a new exchange location after “several productive meetings.”

- Advertisement -

“There’s a new proposed transit exchange and mall routing that would remain similar to the current bus circulation within the mall with an entrance and exit on Alberni Street and circulation of the buses around a newly built transit exchange island,” Ringma said.

The mall owner has also agreed to increase the number of bus bays from four to five, which will allow for future service expansion, Ringma added.

“We feel the mall developer, BC Transit, City of Powell River staff have come to a good solution that will work for all parties. It won’t negatively influence the transit system nor will it negatively influence traffic at the mall or the customers that are taking transit or want to access the mall,” Ringma said.

The developer is hoping to break ground on the mall project some time this month.

Coun. Rob Southcott calls the deal a “huge relief” for the city.