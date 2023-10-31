An open house focused on the Townsite Streetscape project has been postponed.

As a way to recognize the historic memorandum of understanding about the tiskwat mill site between the Tla’amin Nation and BC government, the city says they had to postpone the open house.

The house, originally scheduled to run on November 9 and 10, would allow the public to talk to planning staff on improvements they would like to see for the area, how to celebrate heritage, and how to make the streets inclusive for everyone.

A link with more info can be found here.

No new dates for the open house have been announced at this time.