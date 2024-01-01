If you have visited Craig Park in recent years, you may have noticed red metal baskets scattered throughout the park, concrete tee pads, and signs displaying par numbers. These features are part of the disc golf course installed at Craig Park in 2017. Disc golf is a growing sport in Canada that is easy to learn, low cost, and a great way to experience the natural beauty in local parks. In fact, Canada has the third-most disc golf courses in the world, behind the U.S. and Finland.

Craig Park features an 18-hole course located in Electoral Area A, roughly halfway between the City of Powell River and the village of Lund. With mature trees, bushes, and elevation changes, the course presents a good challenge for players of all skill levels and provides an excellent opportunity to explore the park’s natural terrain.

Did you know that the Craig Park Disc golf course boasts a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the UDisc Disc Golf App. This makes Craig Park the highest-rated course in the qathet Region. Here is what disc golfers have to say about the course:

“A gem”

“A really special course”

“Excellent course design with a good mix of fun tee shots”

Disc golf is just one of the activities offered at Craig Park. The park features a tennis court, field, gazebo, and playground. Whether you are a visitor passing through or a local resident, we invite you to try out the Craig Park disc golf course. You can record your scores and measure your throws directly using the UDisc app!

- Advertisement -

Craig Park is one of eight day-use parks in the qathet Regional District. Each of these parks provide a range of amenities and services. For more information on our day-use parks, please visit https://www.qathet.ca/services/parks-and-recreation/regional-parks-campgrounds/

https://www.qathet.ca/