There’s perfect storm-watching weather on the West Coast this week, but Environment Canada is warning people to be careful.

Christmas afternoon saw surging stormy seas from Ucluelet to Tofino, and they’re expected to continue until December 28. Tides will reach up to 6 metres, accompanied by strong currents and flooding.

Environment Canada says during coastal winter storms beaches can go from completely dry to several feet underwater in seconds. Waves are strong enough to roll logs and may even reach parking lots.

Visitors should avoid in-water activities and stay well back from the water’s edge, especially along rocky shorelines or islands.

Environment Canada is recommending three locations for stormwatchers to consider:

- Advertisement -

Pacific Rim National Park Reserve staff will continue to monitor conditions. Depending on the severity of the flooding seas, select beach parking lots and beach areas in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve may be temporarily closed to protect visitor safety. Any updates can be found online and on the LED screens in place at four locations within the national park reserve.

CoastSmart.ca is the go-to place to find the Coastal Safety information you need to make smart decisions when going in the water, or even near it. Be CoastSmart and ‘know before you go’ near the water.

Visit the site for storm-watching tips.