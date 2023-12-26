Monarch butterflies are now endangered in Canada.

At the beginning of the month, the federal government updated its Species at Risk Act, changing the classification for Monarch butterflies to endangered. The iconic black, orange and white butterflies declined by 50% from 2006 to 2016, mostly because of a decline in milkweed. The butterflies breed in BC, and migrate south to Mexico for winter.

Two species of Western bumble bees have also had their status upgraded. One subspecies in particular is threatened by agriculture, residential development, pesticide use, habitat change, and disease transmission from exotic bumble bee species. The occidentalis subspecies has declined by 30% and is now considered threatened.

Risks are determined by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada, which also suggests actions to preserve endangered and threatened species.

The classifications trigger management changes for the species on federal lands, and requires the federal government to create recovery plans for threatened and endangered species.