Three families in Port McNeill are homeless this Christmas Eve, after an early-morning fire.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue was called out just before 4:30 am to a structure fire on Brockington Place, near the hospital. They say the fire was quickly contained to a section of the first floor.

One person was taken to hospital and others were treated for smoke inhalation. Three families have been displaced by the fire.

Port McNeill Fire Rescue is taking the lead on getting aid to the affected families, visit their Facebook page to learn more about how you can help.

Firefighters are thanking the Hyde Creek Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP, and paramedics for their assistance.