Santa Claus is taking advantage of international time zones to make sure billions of presents get delivered tonight.

According to NORAD’s official Santa-tracking system, the jolly old elf is currently making his way west, following the sun as it rises around the world to bring Christmas morning. Children in Asia and Africa, where it’s already Christmas morning, have been visited by Santa, who is on schedule to arrive over North America later tonight.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defence Command, has been tracking Santa on Christmas Eve ever since a child accidentally called a top-secret phone line looking for Santa in 1955. NORAD has been tracking Santa’s annual flight for kids for nearly 70 years.

Visit the official NORAD Santa tracker to watch his progress in real time.