The city says most of your household veggies, meat and eggshells will be included in curbside collection starting in March.

The organics program is coming following a pilot project in 2017. Residents will get a 120-litre cart for collection, except for apartment complexes and commercial entities. Organics drop-off will still be accepted at the Town Centre Recycling Depot and Sunshine Disposal and Recycling.

Up to 42 per cent of Powell River’s waste is organic material that can be recycled into compost, according to the city. They add diverting waste from garbage carts in a sustainable way will result in lowering solid waste volumes for transport to Washington State.

Instead, they will be trucked to Salish Soils in Sechelt for composting. You will be able to compost your meat and bones, fish, shellfish, pasta and grains, plate scrapings, dairy products, eggs and eggshells, fruit and vegetables, food-soiled paper and cardboard, paper coffee filters, coffee grounds, paper tea bags and wooden utensils along with yard waste.

“We are pleased to announce the March 2024 rollout of city-wide organics collection. This program will allow residents to help achieve the city’s environmental goals,” said mayor Ron Woznow.

“By separating their organics waste so it is composted rather than put in a landfill, they will reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions associated with their wastes.”

Organics will be picked up bi-weekly, and garbage and recycling will move to the same starting in April.