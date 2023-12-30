With funding for the Zunga Bus set to end on Sunday, council has decided to revisit the service once more in the New Year.

According to the city, council voted on Dec. 21 to stop funding the bus after 2023. However, they are reconsidering the issue and will meet for a special meeting on Jan. 2 at 3:30 p.m.

The city reminds you that the Zunga Bus will not run on Jan. 1 or 2, and you should stay tuned to learn if the service will continue in 2024.

Council will also discuss a resolution that was defeated on Dec. 21 regarding the Lift Community Services Extreme Weather Response Centre.

More information can be found in the meeting agenda. If you cannot attend in person, a live stream will also be available.