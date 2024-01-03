With the new year upon us, Canadian Blood Services is looking for more blood donations in B.C.

The organization is a not-for-profit that aims to provide patients access to blood, plasma, stem cells, organs, and tissues across Canada.

According to B.C. and Yukon associate director for donor relations Gayle Voyer, they hope to fill 1,500 appointments throughout the province this week.

“A number of those appointments are in the Lower Mainland, and some would be on the Island and interior as well,” said Voyer.

“We are just asking donors to help fill the remaining appointments this week, but the need is on-going.”

She says that on Vancouver Island, there are appointments available in Victoria, West Shore, and Nanaimo, adding that the services have seen a good response from donors so far.

Voyer says they have seen a decline in blood donations.

“It is a combination of things,” said Voyer.

“We are in the flu and cold season, and at this time of year people typically get into their regular routine, they are cancelling appointments, postponing them, or spending time with their friends and family.”

Voyer says with hospital patients still in need of blood donations, they encourage you to book an appointment, and to also bring a friend with you.

For more info on how to donate, click here.