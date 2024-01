Check your tickets. Someone in Powell River is $1 million richer today.

As per the British Columbia Lottery Corporation, Wednesday Jan. 3’s Lotto 6-49 prize-winning ticket was sold in the Sunshine Coast community.

While there weren’t any winners of the $22 million gold prize, the Powell River winner was listed as the only winner of a smaller $1 million classic prize.

The winning numbers were listed as 1007844-01.