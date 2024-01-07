A tsunami which hit Japan on New Years Day is prompting BC emergency services to remind people to be prepared.

Scientific and technical experts agree that eastern Vancouver Island is a low-risk area for a tsunami, however most communities still have evacuation routes and emergency response plans just in case.

If you live in a tsunami notification zone and a tsunami warning is issued, the warning will be broadcast across television, radio and compatible mobile devices through B.C.’s emergency alert system.

Tsunamis are caused by earthquakes, which can cause other damages and cut off power and services. Emergency services recommend each household have an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, batteries, first aid and other provisions. For tips, visit preparedbc.ca