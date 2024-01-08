The qathet Regional District will hold a public hearing next week to decide if 3.2 hectares of land will be excluded from the agricultural land reserve for a seniors housing project.

According to the district, the housing project would be at the corner of Gillies Bay Road and Airport Road on Texada Island. The housing would be built by the Texada Island Non-profit Seniors Housing Society and would include up to 40 units of supportive senior housing.

The units would include studio, one- and two-bedroom sizes with shared amenity space, administrative space and common areas like forest walking trails and a community garden.

The society says they completed a report in May last year that confirmed the need for senior-friendly accommodations that support safe and appropriate aging-in-place for residents of Texada Island.

Selkirk Mountain Forest Ltd. owns the site in question, which is part of a total 53-hectare parcel. The society says a donation/sale of the 3.2 hectares proposed has been agreed to with Selkirk.

- Advertisement -

The land is also near community resources in Gillies Bay like the health centre, community hall, seniors centre and library.

Vancouver Foundation and Canada Mortgage and Housing approved grant funding for the society recently to support the design and construction of 24 units. Construction must start by summer this year.

The public hearing will be held on Jan. 16 at the Texada Community Hall at 5 p.m. if you want to attend in person. You may also send a letter, but it must be received before the in-person hearing.

More details can be found on the qathet Regional District website.