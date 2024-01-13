Be prepared to wait longer for your next ferry, as two afternoon sailings between Comox and Powell River are cancelled today.

According to BC Ferries, crews will be performing operation readiness drills on the Salish Orca, which are required to keep the safe operation of the vessels.

Because of the work, the 3:25 pm sailing leaving Little River and the 5:15 pm sailing leaving Westview will be cancelled on January 13, 20, and the 27.

The schedule will return to normal with the 7:10 sailing each day.