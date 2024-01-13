After two years of drought, the snowpack on Vancouver Island mountains is less than half what it should be this time of year.

At the beginning of the month, the provincial water and lands ministry published a snow survey and water supply bulletin for the province. On Vancouver Island, the snowpack is at 39% of normal levels, even worse than last year.

Overall, the province’s snowpack is at 56% of normal, and 15 stations on the mainland reported all-time low measurements.

The ministry says the low levels mean unless a lot of snow falls by April, this spring and summer will likely be dry, leading to water restrictions and rationing on the Island again this summer.