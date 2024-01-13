Powell River’s Family Place Resource Centre has found a new space.

The centre, run by Lift Community Services, focuses on supporting families through drop-in play time for babies, workshops for parents, a kitchen, food pantry, and hygiene cupboard.

They recently moved from its old location at Save on Foods to a storefront in Town Centre Mall, with the mall donating this space temporarily while they look for a long-term location.

According to Lift, the non-profit’s funding has not kept up with inflation, rent and cost of living increases, making it difficult for them to deliver the program to those in need.

Community support manager Jessica Colasanto says they are touched by the support of the community.

“We heard from so many families and service providers who recognize the importance of this program in the community,” said Colasanto.

“We’re confident we will be able to find a permanent, sustainable home for Family Place so we can continue to provide these supports for another 20 years.”

The centre will open in its new location on Tuesday, with drop-ins available between Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.