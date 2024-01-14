A new way to pay for bus trips is now available in Powell River.

The qathet Regional District says BC Transit’s Umo, an electronic fare system, has been live for Powell River since Thursday, with the goal of simplifying the transfer process for the region.

The system has two payment methods for residents to use, including the Umo mobility app and an Umo card.

According to the district, the app can be downloaded for free in either the Apple app or Google Play stores, where you can buy fare products through the app, with a QR code to be displayed once you board the bus.

For the card, they say you can buy it for free from a BC Transit vendor and use it while boarding.

The vendor’s location can be found here.

Along with these payments, there is also a Umo customer service call centre that aims to help customers.

If you have questions or need support, the district adds you can call the centre at 877-380-8181 anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.