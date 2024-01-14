A new BC law taking effect this month will make it a lot less attractive for people to post revenge porn online.

The Intimate Images Protection Act and regulations take effect on January 29. Once they are in effect, anyone who fails to comply with an order to remove intimate images or videos from the Internet will face up to $100,000 in fines.

It’s already an offence under Canada’s criminal code to publish intimate images without consent. The BC law lays out civil penalties and a process for victims to seek justice.

The law applies to individuals as well as companies that host and index third-party content. Companies will face fines of $5,000 per day for not complying under the act.