Pacific storm brings potential for more snow on Vancouver Island
Island & Coast

Pacific storm brings potential for more snow on Vancouver Island

By Eric Richards
A snow covered-Inland Island Highway in Campbell River (Emily Bohn, Facebook)

It seems there’s some more winter weather on the way for much of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a statement this morning (Jan 15) that more snow is in the forecast for this week.

They say temperatures won’t be as cold as last week, hovering closer to zero.

It’s the result of a Pacific low-pressure system interacting with the cold arctic air already in place over Southern BC. 

They expect snow to begin tomorrow night and continue into Wednesday Morning and there is potential in some areas for freezing rain. 

