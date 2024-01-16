The qathet Regional District received a grant to help firefighters and first responders deal with job related stress.

The district received a $96,000 grant through the Union of BC Municipalities for a health and wellness initiative for firefighters and first responders. It involves mental health resiliency training, mental and physical health, wellness training and workshops.

They say this comes as recent research shows that first responders are at a higher risk of mental health injuries while performing their duties.

District Board chair Clay Brander says the district has taken a lot of steps to support their first responders in the last three years.

“These initiatives include developing a Critical Incident Stress Management and Peer Support Program and related training, providing fire department members with a robust Member & Family Assistance Program, and providing proactive Occupational Stress Injury Check Ins with clinical case managers to assess our firefighter’s health and wellness and prevent mental health injuries,” said Brander.

The district adds that 120 firefighters respond to emergency calls each year, with the initiative to support the firefighters in the Northside, Savary Island, Malaspina, and Lasqueti Island Fire Departments.

The project will start this spring.