With plenty of snow expected for tonight, Campbell River and Powell River have tips for how to manage it.

Both cities have their own snow and ice policies, each aiming for good winter driving conditions and making roads safe and passable for motorists.

For Powell River, they say that while it often starts to snow in the evening and turns to rain the next day, roads could still become treacherous.

They ask you to be prepared for changing road conditions, be cautious, slow down, keep a safe distance, give snowplows and salt trucks a lot of room to do their job, plan your route, and make sure there is enough space for plow trucks to get through if you park on the street.

The city adds that for non-residential property owners, you are asked to clear the sidewalks as soon as possible after a snowfall, all as part of their traffic bylaw.

For Campbell River, they ask residents who live or own commercial, industrial, and institutional premises to clear snow and ice from the sidewalks by 10:00 a.m. on any day that they are open.

If you own a multi-unit residential spot, you also must clear the sidewalks by 10 in the morning, according to the city.

If a sidewalk isn’t cleared, a violation notice will be issued with a 24-hour deadline to clear it up.

The city adds that if you don’t clear the sidewalk by 24 hours, crews will do the work and costs will charged.