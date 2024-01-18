BC’s newest forestry minister has an extensive background in unions, law, and construction.

Andrew Mercier was appointed Minister of State for Sustainable Forestry Innovation this week by Premier David Eby. The Minister of State will support Forests Minister Bruce Ralston.

Eby says the new state minister will help address the urgent demand for timber supply from the industry, promote more value-added wood products, and creta and protect forestry jobs.

Mercier has a background as a labour lawyer and worked for the Teamsters prior to his election in 2020. He also served as the BC Building Trades Council’s executive director.

Mercier is the MLA for Langley.