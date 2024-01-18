With small business pandemic loans are due to be paid back tomorrow, some Island MPs are calling for an extension.

Thursday is the deadline for many small businesses who took out Canada Emergency Business Account loans during the COVID pandemic. It’s already meant the end of several Island businesses, including Riot Brewing in Ladysmith, which still haven’t recovered.

North Island MP Rachel Blaney says she’s been trying for months to get the deadline extended, so struggling small businesses can stay open, even appealing directly to the deputy prime minister.

“I’ve spoken to Minister Freeland several times about this issue,” she said. “It’s really disappointing that they are not listening to the business community about what their needs are and how they are just wanting to survive through this very challenging time, and how important it is we keep those businesses in place.”

Other Island MPs have spoken out in favour of an extension, including Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns. The NDP MP for the Skeena region also introduced a private member’s bill proposing repayments be delayed to the end of 2024.