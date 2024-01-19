Updated on Jan.19, 2024, at 1:24 p.m.

Residents on the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island are starting to get power back, but BC Hydro says some are still in the dark.

Earlier this morning, BC Hydro said roughly another 20,000 residents across the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island woke up with no power due to last night’s snowfall and freezing rain.

Manager for community relations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Ted Olynyk says this time the outages are more widespread.

“Majority of those have been on Vancouver Island, Sechelt and the Powell River area,” he says.

According to their website there are still outages from Saltery Bay to Langdale, and from Fanny Bay to Cordova Bay, including Gabriola Island.

- Advertisement -

Olynyk says they are hoping to have everyone operational soon, but conditions from the last storm have compounded the situation.

“We’re hoping to have everyone on by suppertime,” he says. “It always depends on access to the areas where the outage is. The more remote areas haven’t been plowed yet, so it’s making it challenging for our crews.

“It also depends on the damage that crews come across.”