It’s the oldest functioning sailboat in Canada, and it’s being featured in a prestigious UK boating magazine.

The 127-year-old Dorothy, currently moored in Ladysmith, is featured in the February edition of Classic Boat Magazine and is nominated for a reader’s choice award for best restored sailing vessel under 40 feet.

The Dorothy’s keel was laid down in 1897 at a boatyard in Victoria, now known as Laurel Point. It won Queen Victoria’s birthday regatta in 1900 with W.H. Langley at the helm.

It has a colourful history on the coast. From the BC Maritime Museum:

Her first owner from 1897 to 1944, the young barrister W.H. Langley, had her designed by Linton Hope, built in J.J. Robinson’s Inner Harbour boatyard at Laurel Point and then raced her at every opportunity to win an impressive share of silver. With extensive refits completed over a decade by artist and shipwright Tony Grove and the volunteer team at Ladysmith Maritime Society led by historian and boatwright Robert Lawson, she is sailing these coastal waters once more.

In 1995 it was purchased by BC’s Maritime Museum and Tony Grove on Gabriola Island spent 13 years restoring the sailboat. It was launched back to the ocean last May.

Voting in the magazine’s awards is open to readers worldwide, follow the link to cast your ballot.

Voting is open until March 11 at 2 am PST.