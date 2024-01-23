Both Powell River Fire Rescue and RCMP are investigating a recent house explosion.

According to the City, fire rescue received a call at 3:37 p.m. on Monday of a house explosion on the 3400-block of Tweedsmuir Avenue.

Two engines, a ladder truck, and two command vehicles arrived at the location.

They say that two people were in the home when the explosion happened, and they suffered only minor injuries.

As for the house, it was lifted off its foundations and is not structurally sound.

- Advertisement -

The city asks you to stay clear of the area.