A draft of the 2024 Capital Plan will be presented at a special council meeting.

The City of Powell River says Chief financial Officer Mallory Denniston will present the plan and any changes will be added into the second draft of the five-year financial plan.

The draft will show the projects ranked by priority based on risk level, external funding, percentage completed, and return on investment.

Of the 152 capital projects, 65 are seen as high priority, such as getting a new facility for Fire and Emergency services, sewer main improvements, upgrades to the Lift station and fire hydrant.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, starting at 1:30 p.m.

A list of all the projects can be found here.