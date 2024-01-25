Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsProvincialICBC releases list of rejected licence plate slogans for 2023
Provincial

ICBC releases list of rejected licence plate slogans for 2023

By Nicholas Arnold
(Supplied by Unsplash)

ICBC has released a list of personalized licence plate slogans that were rejected last year.

The insurance corporation says they received 9,500 slogan requests in 2023, and denied 2,600. That’s a 73 per cent approval rating.

Slogans are rejected by ICBC if they don’t meet guidelines and criteria or if they’re deemed objectionable. They say they hope drivers review those criteria before they submit an application.

“ICBC’s dedicated team meticulously reviews every application to ensure each slogan is appropriate to display on a B.C. licence plate,” says ICBC’s Manager of Insurance Operations Support,  Sandy-Anne Dodig. “A personalized licence plate can be a creative way to express yourself, and we encourage drivers to review the criteria and guidelines on icbc.com prior to applying.”

Personalized plates have a $100 application fee and an annual $40 fee to maintain the rights to the slogan. Application fees are returned if your slogan is rejected.

- Advertisement -

List of rejected plates from ICBC:

  1. YSO SLO
  2. 2FAS4U
  3. OMG MOV
  4. FRBALL
  5. SO-HIGH
  6. UNSAFE
  7. DNT HIT
  8. IXLR8
  9. FAST
  10. ROCK1T
  11. CRASH1
  12. UNVXD
  13. NO LAW
  14. YS OFSR
  15. UNDCVR
  16. XRCIST
  17. AMEN
  18. TARGET
  19. TSN
  20. PORSCHE
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM