Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsIsland & CoastSavary Island FD asks for new fire truck, while Powell River sells...
Island & Coast

Savary Island FD asks for new fire truck, while Powell River sells one

By Grant Warkentin
The Pierce Maxi Saber fire engine is starting bidding at $1 million. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The qathet Regional District is looking for a new fire truck, while Powell River is trying to sell one it doesn’t need.

The regional district is looking for suppliers through the provincial BC Bid website for a new truck to serve the volunteer fire department on Savary Island. According to bid documents, they need a vehicle that can handle the hilly terrain and narrow roads on the small island. It also needs to fit in the department’s bay, which has less than 10 feet of clearance.

The request for proposals is open until February 19.

Meanwhile, Powell River has a brand-new, never-used pumper truck for sale, bidding started at $1 million and closes on February 7.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    Coast FM