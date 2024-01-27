The qathet Regional District is looking for a new fire truck, while Powell River is trying to sell one it doesn’t need.

The regional district is looking for suppliers through the provincial BC Bid website for a new truck to serve the volunteer fire department on Savary Island. According to bid documents, they need a vehicle that can handle the hilly terrain and narrow roads on the small island. It also needs to fit in the department’s bay, which has less than 10 feet of clearance.

The request for proposals is open until February 19.

Meanwhile, Powell River has a brand-new, never-used pumper truck for sale, bidding started at $1 million and closes on February 7.