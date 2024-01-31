Skiers and boarders are not hitting the slopes on Wednesday with unseasonably warm weather heavily impacting conditions at Mount Washington.

The mountain says in its Daily Dispatch that the team has made the decision hoping they can “hunker down” and maintain what they can of the slope conditions for when colder temperatures arrive.

The lifts are not operating today, and Nordic activities are closed. As of Wednesday morning, the mountain is seeing heavy rain, and the snow base is down to 44 cm. But they have hope things will improve in the future.

“The good news is that our forecast appears to be improving, and we still have plenty of days left in our winter season to enjoy together,” said the mountain.

Its alpine forecast has snow predicted for Thursday and Friday, but it is supposed to get sunny starting on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Mount Cain has also seen many struggles this season with the weather and is currently closed.

Cypress Mountain on Vancouver’s North Shore is also closed because of the ongoing rain and Whistler Blackcomb is facing a high avalanche risk and ski-outs have seen heavy rain damage, downloading is recommended.