If you have any great ideas to better manage BC’s endangered killer whales, DFO wants to hear them.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is planning most of the same measures as last year to protect the endangered southern resident killer whale population, which has dwindled to 75 members. The whales eat mainly Chinook salmon, and have had trouble for years hunting enough food.

One of the measures up for comment is the 400-metre distance boaters must keep from orcas. Others include Chinook fishing restrictions and catch limits in specific regions where the whales hunt.

DFO is making some region-specific changes, allowing more fishing in some areas based on new information and public feedback.

To participate in the survey, visit DFO’s website.