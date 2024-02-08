Two former Stanley Cup rivals are now working together, preparing the Powell River Kings for their own trophy run.

The Junior A hockey team has brought in Cliff Ronning, former Canucks forward, to work as a coach along with former New York Ranger Glenn Anderson, now the Kings’ head coach. The two stars faced off against each other for the Stanley Cup in 1994.

Any old rivalries between the BC-born superstars are long-forgotten. Team president Stephan Seeger says the pair work well together and are having positive impacts on and off the ice. He says it’s exciting to have another professional role model for players and for the coaching staff, who are looking forward to learning all they can.

In a statement from the team Ronning says he’s eager to get the Kings ready for glory.

“This game has given me a lot and I am happy to give back by contributing to player development at the junior level. I have experienced a warm community welcome here in Powell River and I’m sincerely touched by that,” he says. “now it’s time to go to work and make playoffs. Nothing like playoff hockey!”

Head coach Glenn Anderson says he’s thrilled to have Ronning on the coaching team.

““I couldn’t be happier to have Cliff’s energy and experience in the middle of this rebuild, it’s amazing,” he says. “He’s an unmatched competitor and a winner. Just what we need in the stretch here.”

Ronning was on the bench last weekend with the Kings during their weekend away games. He makes his home game debut this weekend, when the Kings host the Langley Rivermen Saturday and Sunday.